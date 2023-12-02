Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 551,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after buying an additional 954,860 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 777,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 609,084 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,820,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 56.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 448,144 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Craig Hallum cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Green Dot Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.45%. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

