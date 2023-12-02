Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Green Dot worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDOT. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Green Dot by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 22.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Green Dot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 6.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $8.54. 751,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,807. The stock has a market cap of $447.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

