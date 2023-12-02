Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $140.22

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 140.22 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.49). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.52), with a volume of 77,034 shares trading hands.

Gresham Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of £101.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4,016.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gresham Technologies

In other news, insider Ian Manocha acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,050 ($7,641.78). Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About Gresham Technologies

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

Featured Stories

