Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,922,221 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 774,004 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 59.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

