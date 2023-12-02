Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Grupo Simec stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. Grupo Simec has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

