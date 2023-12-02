Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.91

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.91 and traded as low as $13.22. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 799,088 shares trading hands.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $176,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

