Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.00

Shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.00 and traded as low as $8.95. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 211 shares trading hands.

Gyrodyne Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 9.74% of Gyrodyne worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.