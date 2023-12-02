H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Holdings Cut by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,446 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in H World Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 880,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,312. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.94.

H World Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on H World Group

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.