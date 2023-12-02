Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.94

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 109035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

