Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

