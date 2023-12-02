Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Acquired by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.75% of Hayward worth $20,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hayward by 37.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,052,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,727 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hayward by 16.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,858,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after acquiring an additional 268,465 shares during the period.

Get Hayward alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Hayward Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of HAYW traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,319. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.12. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $133,107.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.