HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Acelyrin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ SLRN opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. Acelyrin has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,288,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth about $4,201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,063,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

