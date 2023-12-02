Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Health Catalyst

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,675 shares of company stock valued at $61,366 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 62,010 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 144,938 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.