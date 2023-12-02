Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.75

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.75 and traded as low as $45.35. Heineken shares last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 325,564 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heineken presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

