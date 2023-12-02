Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.47

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.47 and traded as low as $77.42. Heineken shares last traded at $78.28, with a volume of 1,442 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.33.

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

