Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.71

Shares of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $2.78. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 265,468 shares.

Separately, HSBC lowered Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

