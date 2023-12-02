Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.89

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.89 and traded as low as $6.40. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 2,933 shares trading hands.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $49.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 17.86 and a quick ratio of 17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89.

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hennessy Advisors

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Advisors

In other Hennessy Advisors news, insider Rodger Offenbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573 shares in the company, valued at $709,450.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNNA. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 111.9% during the third quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 141,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 74,636 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 150.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hennessy Advisors

(Get Free Report)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

