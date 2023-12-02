Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Announces $0.63 Dividend

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.6325 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Herc has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Herc to earn $13.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Performance

HRI opened at $131.41 on Friday. Herc has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.72.

Insider Activity

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Herc by 363.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Herc by 152.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Herc by 227.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Herc by 95.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HRI

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.