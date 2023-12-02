Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HXL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.36.

HXL stock opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

