Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 437,656 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,589,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 69,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,175,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after acquiring an additional 139,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $109.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.60. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.56%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

