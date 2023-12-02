Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,610,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,630,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,293,000 after acquiring an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 69,927 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HLI traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.93. 391,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average of $100.75. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $110.94.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

