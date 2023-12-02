Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.16. 5,739,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.90. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.