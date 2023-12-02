Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 372 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,554,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,507. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.

Get Our Latest Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.