Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 522 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,183. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1426 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

