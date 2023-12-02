Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 7,700 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.59. 3,039,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,786. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

