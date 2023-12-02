Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock worth $1,804,905. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. 3,996,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,538. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

