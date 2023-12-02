Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,616 Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.50. 39,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,850. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average is $93.21. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $869.36 million, a P/E ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. Transcat had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRNS. TheStreet lowered shares of Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transcat

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,299 shares in the company, valued at $482,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,299 shares in the company, valued at $482,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $100,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,007.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.