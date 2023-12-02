Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 70.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ingevity by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NGVT traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. 391,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,091. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.82. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities lowered Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

