Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 83,232 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 128.0% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.84.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

AMAT stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.59. 4,929,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,996. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $157.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

