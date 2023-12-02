Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DY stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $106.12. 283,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,891. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

