Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the second quarter valued at $626,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.27. The company had a trading volume of 538,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,292. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average is $97.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.85. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $116.31.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

