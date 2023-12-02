Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $910,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Zscaler by 86.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $198.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $207.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,438 shares of company stock valued at $14,398,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.18.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

