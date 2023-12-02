Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

PHO stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 78,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,482. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

