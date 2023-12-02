Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.63.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

