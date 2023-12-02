Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.