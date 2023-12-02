Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $249,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

