Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $121,108,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,896,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,711,000 after purchasing an additional 727,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 587,484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,725,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

AWI stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,369. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $86.91.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

