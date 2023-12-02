Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $272,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 16.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.09. The company had a trading volume of 98,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.40. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $420.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.38.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

