Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $282,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $54.40. 2,308,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.