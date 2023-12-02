Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $301,000 Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in AGCO by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.37. 888,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.74. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $109.81 and a 52 week high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. AGCO’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

