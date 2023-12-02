Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,727,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,773. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $164.32 and a 52 week high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

