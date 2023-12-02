Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $485,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $291.97. 1,432,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,513. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $293.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

