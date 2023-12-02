Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $640,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $94,414,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.05. 5,852,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.51. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $363.25.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

