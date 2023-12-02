Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $684,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,181,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,753,000 after purchasing an additional 96,071 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 213,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,625. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,685,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,657. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.46. The stock has a market cap of $359.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

