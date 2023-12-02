Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average of $98.67.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

