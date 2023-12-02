Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,965,000 after purchasing an additional 185,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 133,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.96. The stock had a trading volume of 182,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,602. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.03. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.12 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

