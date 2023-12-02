Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of ASML by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $8.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $692.20. 857,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,348. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $625.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $665.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

