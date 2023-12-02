Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $268,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.83. 121,331,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,218,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.15. The firm has a market cap of $759.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,065 shares of company stock worth $8,059,240. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

