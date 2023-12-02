Howe & Rusling Inc. Makes New $360,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,227. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $283.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.49.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

