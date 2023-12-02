Howe & Rusling Inc. Makes New Investment in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,985 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 291,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,640. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOB

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.